Explained: Why NCERT Committee advocates inclusion of Ramayana, Mahabharata in school curriculum

The article discusses the proposal by an NCERT committee to include the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata in school curricula, emphasizing their role in fostering patriotism and cultural pride among students.

A committee formed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to advise on revisions to the school curriculum has reportedly proposed the inclusion of the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata in textbooks. This suggestion comes from the NCERT panel responsible for recommending changes to the social sciences syllabus.

Professor CI Isaac, the committee's chairperson, has emphasized the importance of incorporating these ancient texts into the curriculum. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Professor Isaac stated that teaching Ramayana and Mahabharata to students between classes 7 and 12 is crucial for fostering a sense of patriotism, pride, and love for culture during their teenage years.

Also read: Ex-Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

Isaac explained, "The committee has insisted on teaching epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in the social science syllabus to students. We think that students in their teenage years build their self-esteem, patriotism and pride for their nation."

“Every year thousands of students leave the country and seek citizenship in other countries because of the lack of patriotism among them. Therefore, it is important for them to understand their roots and develop love for their country and their culture," Isaac reportedly added.

The committee's official clarified that there is no new recommendation from the panel regarding the inclusion of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the syllabus. According to the official, this recommendation had been made earlier and is not a recent addition.

Isaac countered the practice of some education boards that teach these ancient Hindu texts as "myths." He argued that such an approach lacks purpose in the education system and does not serve the nation. He criticized the notion of labeling Ramayana and Mahabharata as myths and stressed the need for students to be taught these epics in a manner that contributes to their understanding of national identity.

Also read: Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Over 3,000 candidates apply for priests' posts; here's how final 20 will be selected

"Although some education boards presently teach Ramayana to students, they teach it as a myth. What is a myth? There is no purpose of the education system if the students are not taught these epics, and it will not be nation serving," he said.

It's worth noting that the committee clarified that the recommendation to include Ramayana and Mahabharata in the syllabus was not a new one and had been made earlier. Additionally, the committee, led by Professor Isaac, had previously recommended changes such as replacing the name 'India' with 'Bharat' in textbooks and substituting 'classical history' with 'ancient history' in the syllabus.