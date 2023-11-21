Ex-Union Home Secretary S Lakshmi Narayanan donates life savings, properties to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

Crafted with emerald-dipped copper pages and 24-carat gold-studded letters, this ambitious book will require the sale of all Narayanan's properties and his bank accounts' funds. The 'Manas' will hold a place of honor near Ramlala, symbolizing his profound devotion.

In a recent development, S Lakshmi Narayanan, a retired bureaucrat, has offered his life's earnings, totaling Rs 5 crore, to Lord Vishnu, specifically dedicated to completing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The former Union Home Secretary has committed not only his financial savings but also all movable and immovable property to this divine cause. Citing Lord Vishnu's Aarti, "My offering to you, what will I like?" Narayanan's devotion reflects in his dedication of life's earnings to Ram Lalla. Despite seeking no public recognition, the Temple Trust reveals his plan to commission a 151 kg Ramcharitmanas, a unique offering to the deity.

During his visit to Ayodhya, Narayanan sought permission from Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, to make this heartfelt contribution.

Apart from his significant role in civil services, Narayanan has held leadership positions in finance companies. The Temple Trust anticipates spending Rs 1,800 crore on temple construction, aiming to accommodate around 70,000-75,000 devotees for darshan over 12 hours. Additionally, the firm designing the new Parliament has agreed to create the gold-studded Ramcharitmanas.

