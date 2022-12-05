Exit Polls 2022: Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election projections on Monday evening

The exit polls will indicate which way, pollsters think, the pendulum of power will swing in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Asianet Newsable will be putting out a poll of polls that will sum up the predictions by various pollsters.

Exit polls will start rolling out after 5:30 pm when the last votes are cast in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. The exit polls will indicate which way, pollsters think, the pendulum of power will swing in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Asianet Newsable will be putting out a poll of polls that will sum up the predictions by various pollsters.

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022

In Gujarat, the BJP is seeking a seventh straight term. The traditionally-bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP saw a third dimension in the 2022 assembly elections in the form of the Aam Aadmi Party.

While the BJP has continued to ride the 'Narendra Modi Wave' and is confident power in the state which it has tiled for 27 years, the AAP is betting high on the anti-incumbency and extensively raised issues like inflation and unemployment.

In 2017, the BJP won 99 out of the 182 seats with a vote share of 49.1 per cent. The Congress, which came second in the contest with 41.4 per cent of votes, won 77 seats. The remaining seats were won by Independents (three), Bharatiya Tribal Party (two) and the Nationalist Congress Party (one).

The BJP had then shed 16 seats, which was exactly the number of seats that Congress gained.

Himachal Pradesh Election Exit Poll 2022

The Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022 registered a record voter turnout (75.6 per cent). The BJP is trying to break a 37-year-old trend wherein voters have ensured incumbent parties do not return to power.

The Congress is confident of returning to power in the state. However, the AAP may have some role to play in the final outcome. According to several media reports, the BJP expects a photo finish on December 8 when the votes are counted. Sources said that independents and rebel leaders could be pivotal in government formation in the state. That's because 21 rebels, including sitting and former MLAs, had contested as Independents.

To recall, in 2017, BJP had won 44 out of the 68 seats in the assembly with a 48.8 per cent vote share. The Congress won on 36 seats with a vote share of 41.7 per cent. The BJP had gained 18 seats while the Grand Old Party shed 15 seats.

