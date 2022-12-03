Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navy junks idea of new type of Aircraft Carrier; prefers repeating IAC-1 order

    Currently, the Indian Navy operates two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. However, INS Vikrant is yet to be operational in the waters.

    Navy junks idea of new type of Aircraft Carrier; prefer repeating IAC-1 order
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    The Indian Navy has junked the idea of having Indigenous Aircraft Carrier-2 (IAC2) and is instead mulling a repeat order of IAC1.

    Also Read: Indian Navy operating without sole aircraft carrier for 1.5 years!

    Addressing the media persons ahead of Indian Navy Day 2022 in New Delhi, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said: "On IAC2, we are still working on what size it should be and what are the capabilities that are desired etc. Right now, we have put a hold on it because we have just commissioned Vikrant. We are very happy with the ship and the way the ship performed in the trials. A lot of expertise has been gained in building IAC-1 in the Cochin shipyard. A lot of ancillary industries have come up, which is AatmaNirbhar in full bloom."

    "We are also examining if we should repeat order an IAC-1 instead of going for an IAC-2 to capitalise on the expertise available in the country and how we can plough back into the economy. This is all right now in the discussion stage, and we have not firmed up our mind, nor have we taken it to the Government," he added.

    The Indian Navy has been pushing for a third aircraft carrier weighing 65,000 tons with a nuclear-propulsion system. The IAC2 was envisioned to house around 55 aircraft, including 35 fixed-wing combat aircraft and 20 rotary-wing aircraft. It would have been equipped with a catapult-assisted take-off but arrested recovery (CATOBAR) aircraft launch system. CATOBAR is a system used for the launch and recovery of aircraft from the deck of an aircraft carrier. It enhances the aircraft's payload capacity.

    Currently, the Indian Navy is operating with two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. However, INS Vikrant is yet to be operational in the waters.

    Both the carriers are short take-off but arrested recovery (STOBAR) designs, using an angled bow/ski-jump to provide additional lift for embarked aircraft on take-off. 

    Sources in the Indian Navy said: "The idea of junking off the IAC2 project is basically due to the funding constraint. It would have required over Rs 50,000 crore for life cycle cost for around 40 years."

    An official stated that India needed a third aircraft carrier, given the situation with China and Pakistan. "You need to have two aircraft carriers in operation and another in maintenance."

    In reply to a question on eight former Indian Navy officials detained in Qatar, Admiral Kumar said: "This has been taken up with all agencies involved and at the highest leadership in the country. There is a continuous effort, and we are hopeful that it will be resolved."

    Agnipath scheme

    He informed that a total of 3,000 Agniveers have joined the training facility at INS Chilka, out of which 341 are women. "Their training started on November 21."

    He also announced that from next year women officers would be inducted across all branches.

    Predator drones

    He said that the case of 30 high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial systems (UAS) is under process. "It is at a stage where we are discussing the rationalisation of the numbers. The Indian Navy is currently operating with two HALE UAS on lease, and “their performance is quite good."

    Also Read: Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details AJR

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force

    IPEV - A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    IPEV – A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Recent Stories

    football Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG after Qatar World Cup 2022 President Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds snt

    Will Messi and Mbappe stay at PSG after World Cup 2022? President Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds

    Salman Khan wraps the shoot for his PAN India film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' RBA

    Salman Khan wraps the shoot for his PAN India film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Rohit Sharma says India will narrow down options closer to World Cup 2023 snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Rohit Sharma says India will narrow down options closer to World Cup 2023

    Malaika Arora: 'When the 'F' will you'll move on?' Diva slams trolls; see vulnerable side of Malaika RBA

    Malaika Arora: 'When the 'F' will you'll move on?' Diva slams trolls; see vulnerable side of Malaika

    2020 Delhi riots case: Former JNU students' union leader Umar Khalid acquitted AJR

    2020 Delhi riots case: Former JNU students' union leader Umar Khalid acquitted

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon