Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: CM Shinde, Fadnavis take a 'test drive' on Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration

    The Samruddhi Mahamarg connects Mumbai and Nagpur and is 701 kilometres long. PM Modi will inaugurate the completed 500-kilometre road from Nagpur to Shirdi next Sunday, December 11, 2022. The highway will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 18 to six seven hours.

    Watch CM Shinde, Fadnavis take a 'test drive' on Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, took a test drive of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway or Samruddhi Mahamarg, which will be inaugurated on December 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM and Deputy CM's test drive was unusual in that there was no driver; Fadnavis drove the vehicle while Shinde sat beside him. The latest Samruddhi Mahamarg will reduce travel time between the two metros from 18 to six seven hours.

     

     

    About the project, 
    Samruddhi Mahamarg, or Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, is Devendra Fadnavis' pet project, initiated when he was CM in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. The Expressway, officially named, Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication expressway. The project's first phase was supposed to begin earlier this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

     

    When the 701-kilometre route is completed, it is expected to improve development chances in drought-prone Marathwada and Vidarbha, both Bharatiya Janata Party strongholds.

    Meanwhile, officials expect the 181-kilometre phase-2 length between Shirdi and Mumbai, which finishes in Thane's Vadpe, to be completed within the next year. As this route will be used by commercial vehicles travelling from Nagpur to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), the 23.5-kilometre Mumbai-Nashik highway (NH 3) between Vadpe and Majiwada in Thane will also be reworked. 

    Samruddhi Mahamarg, when completed, will cut the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by nearly six hours. To reach Nagpur, travel 800 kilometres on NH 3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and NH 6 (Dhule-Nagpur).

    The Samruddhi Mahamarg Highway project in Maharashtra has cost more than Rs 55,000 crore. The highway will feature 24 interchanges, 38 bridges over 30 metres, and 283 bridges shorter than 30 metres.

    Also Read: Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12

    Also Read: Baba Ramdev apologises for 'women look good even if they aren't wearing anything' jibe

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai over border issue, says, 'I'm afraid Karnataka will..'
     

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Rajasthan Congress totally unified, focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra a success : Sachin Pilot

    'Totally unified, focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra a success': Sachin Pilot

    MCD Election 2022: Education to health & more; know top priorities of voters - adt

    MCD Election 2022: Education to health & more; know top priorities of voters

    MCD election 2022: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary's name missing from voters list - adt

    MCD election 2022: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary's name missing from voters list

    Sachin Pilot shares new video gives warm welcome as Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan Watch gcw

    Watch: Sachin Pilot shares new video as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina has a really tough clash with Holland/Netherlands that plays very well - Lionel Messi-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Argentina has a really tough clash with Holland that plays very well' - Messi

    Prince Harry turns Spider Man shares heartwarming Christmas message watch gcw

    Prince Harry turns Spider-Man, shares heartwarming Christmas message

    Hansika Motwani Sohael Khaturiya dreamy haldi photos go viral couple slay in white outfits gcw

    Hansika Motwani's dreamy haldi photos go viral; couple slays in white outfits

    Pawan Kalyan to star in Saaho director Sujeeth s new film Details here vma

    Pawan Kalyan to star in 'Saaho' director Sujeeth's new film; Details inside

    football Cody Gakpo not bothered by Manchester United links; Virgil van Dijk advice irks Red Devils supporters-ayh

    Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon