Exit Poll 2022 Date & Time: When and where to watch; all you need to know

With voting for the seventh and final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh set to end today at 6 pm, all eyes are now on exit polls, which could provide insight into the mood of voters in five states where polls have been held. It should be noted that Uttar Pradesh's 403 seats were scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases. The voting for 349 seats took place in six phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, with the final phase covering 54 seats going to the polls on March 7.

Goa and Uttarakhand, two of the five states, voted in a single phase on February 14. Goa has a 40-member assembly, whereas Uttarakhand has 70 seats. On the other hand, on February 20, 117 seats in Punjab went to the polls in a single phase. Manipur voters went to the polls in two stages, February 28 and March 5.

When will the exit polls be released?

According to the ECI, the exit polls will be released only after 6.30 pm once voting in Uttar Pradesh has concluded. Between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India had prohibited the sharing of exit polls, as well as print and electronic media organisations from conducting or publishing predictions for election results. "No one shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise the results of any exit poll in print or in any other manner," the poll body stated in its order.

Where to watch?

The results of the exit polls will be broadcast on several news channels. You can also watch them on your smartphone by visiting YouTube's live streaming of news channels. ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, and other channels are among the most prominent.