EXCLUSIVE: Preserving the past - Ayodhya's museum to chronicle history and artefacts of Ram Mandir site

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network's Rajesh Kalra, Nripendra Misra talks about the compelling reason behind the belief in the existence of a temple at the disputed Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya was the substantial evidence uncovered by the ASI.

Ayodhya, a city steeped in history and spirituality, is undergoing a remarkable transformation with the construction of the grand Ram Mandir. As devotees await the grand opening in January 2024, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's temple construction committee, sheds light on a crucial aspect of the city's heritage—the artistic treasures unearthed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during the excavation of the temple site.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network's Rajesh Kalra, Misra, the former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister of India, talks about the compelling reason behind the belief in the existence of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya was the substantial evidence uncovered by the ASI. Their excavation efforts unearthed a wealth of artifacts and architectural remnants, affirming the historical and religious significance of the site.

When asked if the artworks discovered at the temple site inspired the construction of the grand Ram Mandir, Misra said, "Frankly, those artworks in some manner is not getting adopted in the format of this temple. What they were proving was there existed a temple here. They are proving that it is ancient and there is a history behind that. There is definite basis for the age calculation. So, all that is going to be displayed in the museum which is going to be built."

The ASI's discoveries, rather than being incorporated into the temple, will find their rightful place in a museum. The construction of this museum is a significant development in itself. Misra explains that the trust has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to transfer their international museum on Ram Katha, which is located on the highway and boasts a three-story building, to the trust.

He said, "Constructing the museum here in the premises would have restricted the movement of the devotees, some who may not want to visit the Ram temple but just see the museum. So they should not see this kind of security which is offered here. We requested the UP government and they have agreed to transfer that completely to the trust and we will build the museum there."

The forthcoming museum promises to be a repository of historical narratives and legal records, encompassing 500 years of Ayodhya's tumultuous history. It will serve as a comprehensive source of information, linking the archaeological findings, historical records, and the legal battles that culminated in the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The museum will offer visitors a vivid portrayal of the temple's historical and religious significance, allowing them to immerse themselves in the fascinating history of Ayodhya and its enduring devotion to Lord Ram.

In a city that is not only witnessing the construction of a magnificent temple but also embracing its historical legacy, the museum becomes a bridge between the past and the present. It will illuminate the journey of faith and perseverance that has brought Ayodhya to this momentous juncture, where the grand Ram Mandir stands as a testament to devotion, history, and the enduring spirit of a nation.

