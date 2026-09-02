A special CBI court in Jaipur sentenced former Oriental Bank of Commerce employee Murari Lal Meena to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for a bank fraud case that caused a loss of Rs 83.69 lakh to the bank. A fine of Rs 4.3 lakh was also imposed.

A special CBI court in Jaipur has sentenced Murari Lal Meena, a former Special Assistant at Oriental Bank of Commerce, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 4,30,000 for orchestrating a bank fraud. According to a press release, the bank fraud resulted in a wrongful loss of Rs 83,69,495 to the financial institution. "The CBI Court, Jaipur, on 01.09.2026, has convicted and sentenced Murari Lal Meena, then Special Assistant, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Lalsot, District Dausa, Rajasthan, to Rigorous Imprisonment for Seven Years with a fine of Rs. 4,30,000, in a bank fraud case," the release said.

Details of the Fraud

The conviction stems from an investigation initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation on December 20, 2017, following a formal complaint filed by the Oriental Bank of Commerce branch in Lalsot, District Dausa, Rajasthan. The complaint alleged that the accused Murari Lal Meena, then Special Assistant, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Lalsot, Dausa, abused his official position by dishonestly issuing unauthorised "no dues certificates", thereby facilitating the release of the mortgaged securities despite outstanding Boan liabilities and causing a wrongful loss of Rs. 83,69,495 to the bank across 25 loan accounts, the release said.

Investigation and Trial

After the completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on August 28, 2019, against the accused Murari Lal Meena, and charges against the accused were framed on January 23, 2024, the release added. Following a full trial, the CBI Court found Meena guilty on all charges, culminating in the sentencing order. (ANI)