Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara inspected drought-affected areas in Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar, reviewing severe crop damage and fodder availability. He assured farmers of appropriate relief and stated the drought is more severe than last year.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday inspected drought-affected areas in Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar taluks and reviewed crop damage, fodder availability and employment-related works, an official statement said.

Parameshwara, who is on a two-day visit to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts to assess the drought situation, visited Ranganathapura, Nitre, Somahalli and Shigevadi villages in Gundlupet taluk, besides Mukkadahalli and Heggothara villages in Chamarajanagar taluk.

During the visit, he personally inspected damage to agricultural and horticultural crops, assessed fodder availability for livestock, reviewed works being carried out under the VB-G RAM G scheme to provide employment to people and interacted with farmers to understand their concerns.

During his visit to farmlands affected by deficient rainfall, farmers brought the issue of fodder shortage in the taluk to the Deputy Chief Minister's attention. He immediately sought details from officials on the available fodder stock. Officials informed him that the taluk currently has enough fodder for about 16 weeks. He further directed them to closely monitor the situation and ensure there is no shortage of fodder for livestock.

Dy CM assures relief amid severe crop damage

Speaking to the media after the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister said severe crop damage was visible across Gundlupet taluk. "Maize, sunflower, sugarcane and even the Nanjangud banana, which is widely grown in this region, have dried up due to the lack of rainfall. Compared with other drought-affected parts of the State, Gundlupet has suffered particularly severe crop losses. While some farmers have insured their crops, many others do not have any insurance coverage. This has left farmers in serious distress. Appropriate relief will be provided to those who have suffered crop losses," he assured.

State to seek Central aid, says drought worse than last year

Parameshwara said the Chief Minister had also inspected drought-affected areas in Gadag district, while he had already toured parts of North Karnataka along with him. "I will also be visiting drought-affected areas in North Karnataka in the coming days. From what we have observed, the drought situation this year is more severe than last year. We will continue inspections until September 15 and thereafter submit a report to the Union Government," he said.

Referring to last year's drought, the Deputy Chief Minister said Karnataka had suffered crop losses estimated at around Rs 39,000 crore and had sought nearly Rs 18,000 crore in relief from the Centre. "However, the Union Government did not respond, and we were eventually forced to approach the Supreme Court. Only after the Supreme Court's intervention did the Centre release around Rs 3,500 crore. This year too, Karnataka is facing a severe drought. We urge the Union Government to release adequate relief based on the report submitted by the State Government," he said.

Chamarajanagar District In-charge Minister Puttaranga Shetty, Gundlupet MLA Ganesh Prasad, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Deputy Commissioner Shreeroopa and others were present. (ANI)