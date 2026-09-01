The Gujarat government announced that NCC cadets from private schools will now receive camp allowances for national-level camps, on par with cadets from government institutions. The state will bear 100% of the cost to ensure equal opportunities.

Equal Allowances to End Financial Disparity

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government has taken an important decision to ensure equal opportunities for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. As per this decision, NCC cadets from private schools and colleges in the State who are selected for national-level camps will now receive camp allowances on par with cadets from government schools and colleges.

According to a release, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Trikam Chhanga, the decision will remove financial barriers and ensure equal national-level opportunities for NCC cadets from private institutions.

Notably, the national-level camps such as the Republic Day Contingent (RDC), Thal Sainik Camp (TSC), Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), Vayu Sainik Camp (VSC), Naval Sainik Camp (NSC) and National Level Event (NLE) are important opportunities for NCC cadets. Selection for these camps involves a competitive process, with cadets participating in around four to five competitive camps.

Addressing the Financial Burden on Cadets

As per the release, until now, NCC cadets from government schools and colleges in the State received camp allowances as per Government of India norms, while those from private institutions received no such support from either the State or Central Government. As a result, cadets or their institutions had to bear the camp expenses.

The Government had noted instances where promising cadets with the potential for national-level selection were reluctant to participate due to the financial burden. To address this, the Education Department has issued a resolution to provide camp allowances to NCC cadets from private schools and colleges on par with those from government institutions.

State to Bear 100% Expenditure

Under this decision, the State Government will bear 100% of the expenditure, with allowances paid at the rates prescribed by the Government of India from time to time. This decision will provide direct relief to cadets and their institutions from camp-related expenses, including mess, travel, generation, incidental and POL charges.

Fostering Talent and National Service

The initiative aims not only to provide financial support but also to ensure equal opportunities for every promising cadet. Whether studying in a government or private institution, cadets will now have an equal opportunity to compete at the national level, irrespective of their financial capacity. Selection will be based on talent, hard work and ability.

NCC plays an important role in fostering discipline, leadership, responsibility and a spirit of national service among youth. Enabling more cadets from Gujarat to participate in national-level camps and showcase their abilities will further contribute to the development of the State's youth.

Through this decision, the State Government has eliminated the disparity in financial support between NCC cadets from private and government institutions. Going forward, cadets will face no financial barriers, with talent, hard work and ability serving as the primary basis for reaching the national platform. (ANI)