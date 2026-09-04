Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the historic Shri Shri Shiyala Vaishnav Deomornoi Satra in Darrang for Janmashtami, highlighting the state's heritage, the role of Satras, and Srimanta Sankardeva's philosophical values.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday visited the historic Shri Shri Shiyala Vaishnav Deomornoi Satra in Darrang district and attended the celebrations of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

Addressing the devotees on the occasion, Governor Acharya said that Darrang is deeply enriched by Assam’s historical and spiritual heritage, recalling its long association with the Vaishnavite movement and the historic Battle of Patharughat.

Extending his greetings to all devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami, Acharya highlighted the profound influence of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva in carrying the philosophical values of Lord Krishna, which are righteousness, devotion, love, welfare and human upliftment and their importance in the socio-cultural life of Assam. He said that Sankardeva’s inclusive vision of social harmony and human unity remains highly relevant today.

The Role of Satras and Naamghars

Describing Satras and Naamghars as ‘schools of our culture, centres of our spiritual consciousness, custodians of our art and cultural heritage, and pillars of social harmony,” the Governor said their important role in preserving Assam’s cultural identity and keeping the younger generation connected with its roots is immense.

Harmonising Development and Heritage

The Governor stressed the need to harmonise modern development with cultural heritage, referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikas Bhi Aur Virasat Bhi.’ He said that the initiatives for the development and preservation of Batadrava Than Cultural Project, Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor and the legacy of Lachit Borphukan reflect Assam’s commitment to advancing both development and heritage.

Engaging the Youth

Calling for greater engagement of youth with Assam’s cultural and spiritual traditions, Acharya said that the young generation must be modern and technologically capable while remaining rooted in values and heritage. He also emphasised the importance of connecting the spiritual ethos of Satras and Naamghars with wider initiatives of social service.

Message of Righteous Action and Service

The Governor said that Janmashtami reminds society of Lord Krishna’s message of righteous action, duty, devotion and service to humanity. He expressed hope that the spiritual traditions of Assam would continue to strengthen peace, harmony and social cohesion and contribute to the journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

Governor Acharya congratulated the Sattradhikar, devotees and local people for their role in preserving and promoting the rich Vaishnavite heritage of the historic Satra and extended his warm wishes to all on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

The programme was attended by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Nilima Devi, MLA Paramananda Rajbongshi, District Commissioner, Darrang Ayushi Jain, President of Shri Shri Shiyala Vaishnav Deomornoi Satra Dhruvakanta Sharma, Principal of Deomornoi Degree College, Gitali Kalita, Sattradhikar of the Satra, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)