BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik for opposing the MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026. Pradhan accused Patnaik of misleading people and defended the bill, saying it would boost Odisha's mining revenue and development.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit back at Odisha Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik over his opposition to the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, questioning why the former Chief Minister was "hesitating to reveal the truth" about the legislation.

Pradhan's remarks came in response to a letter written by Patnaik to BJD MPs from Odisha, urging them to challenge the newly passed MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026, and demand its withdrawal. In a post on X, Pradhan said he was surprised by Patnaik's letter and questioned whether the people of Odisha were being misled over the legislation. "After reading the letter written by the leader of the opposition party of Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik, regarding the MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026, I am surprised. Should we hide the truth and create false fear and mislead the people of Odisha? Why are you hesitating to reveal the truth?" Pradhan said.

Pradhan Defends Bill, Highlights Benefits for Odisha

Defending the legislation, Pradhan described the MMDR Amendment Bill as a "historic decision" of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the new law would ensure that 90 per cent of mining revenue goes directly to the state treasury, which, he claimed, would promote economic growth and infrastructure development, safeguard state revenue and protect citizens from inflation.

Pradhan further said that the Modi government's clean e-auction policy had resulted in Odisha's mining revenue increasing from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. "Due to the clean e-auction policy of the Modi government, the mining revenue of the state has increased from 5,000 crore to 50,000 crore," he said.

He also highlighted the contribution of mining revenues to development in mining-affected areas, saying that more than Rs 37,000 crore had been received through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) since 2015 for the development of mining areas in Odisha. "Since 2015 till date, more than 37,000 crore has been received for the development of the mining areas of Odisha through DMF," Pradhan said.

The BJP MP also claimed that Odisha MPs had supported the Bill in Parliament in the interests of the state's "bigwigs", industrial prosperity and employment security for the youth. "Odisha MPs have supported this bill in Parliament for the interests of the bigwigs of the state, industrial prosperity and employment security for the youth," he said.

Pradhan urged opposition leaders to rise above political differences and back the legislation. "Opposition leaders must rise above partisanship and support this historic law," he said.

About the MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026

On August 12, the Lok Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to facilitate mineral exploration and development, particularly of critical and strategic minerals, while providing greater flexibility to mining lease holders. The MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, allowing a mining lease holder to apply to the state government for inclusion of other minerals in an existing lease. (ANI)