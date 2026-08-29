The Delhi government will observe 'Sewa Pakhwada' from Sep 17-Oct 2 for PM Modi's birthday. CM Rekha Gupta announced several completed development and civic infrastructure projects will be inaugurated across the capital during this fortnight.

The Delhi government will observe 'Sewa Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. During the fortnight, several completed development and civic infrastructure projects will be inaugurated across the capital.

Key Projects to be Inaugurated

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the programme will focus on improving transport, roads, water and sewerage systems, education, power, public amenities and urban infrastructure. "One of the key projects is Phase-III of the Barapullah Elevated Road, built at a cost of around Rs 1,635 crore, connecting Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar," she said. "Other major projects include an underpass near Mukarba Chowk, water recycling and wastewater treatment plants, sewerage upgrades, new school buildings and classrooms, automated testing stations, power substations and civic facilities," CM Gupta added.

Water and sewerage projects worth around Rs 863.38 crore and power projects worth Rs 232.42 crore are also among those to be inaugurated.

Rekha Gupta said the Sewa Pakhwada is dedicated to the service of Delhiites and reflects the government's commitment to building a cleaner, safer and better-equipped capital, with development reaching every section and area of Delhi.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

The Chief Minister also participated in the preparatory meeting for the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' organised under the chairmanship of the Delhi BJP State President Harsh Malhotra at the state office.

In a post on X, Gupta said, "Today, I participated in the preparatory meeting for the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' organised under the chairmanship of the honourable Delhi BJP State President Shri Harsh Malhotra ji at the state office. Our inspiration for all, guide, and source of energy for millions of workers, the revered Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devoted his entire life to the mantra of service, dedication, good governance, and nation first."

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', running from September 17 to October 17, is a comprehensive campaign to take this very spirit of service of the revered Prime Minister to every individual and to make service the culture of the organisation. "From Garib Kalyan to Antyodaya, connecting the person standing on the last rung of society to the mainstream of development and making public service the devotion of national service is the core essence of his work culture. The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', running from September 17 to October 17, is a comprehensive campaign to take this very spirit of service of the revered Prime Minister ji to every individual and to make service the culture of the organisation," the Delhi CM's X post read.

She further urged people to join the campaign with complete dedication and warmth and to take the resolve of service to every locality, every family, and every section of society. She added, "Every worker of the Delhi BJP family is urged to join this campaign with complete dedication and warmth and to take this resolve of service to every locality, every family, and every section of society. Senior leaders of the Delhi BJP, Members of Parliament, cabinet associates, MLAs, state office-bearers, and a large number of worker comrades were present in the meeting."

(ANI)