    Opposition INDIA bloc to rally at Jantar Mantar over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's health concerns

    Kejriwal's party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has alleged that the BJP is "conspiring to kill" him in jail, citing his medical report which indicates his sugar levels plummeted 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    The Opposition INDIA bloc is gearing up for a massive protest against the BJP-led central government over the deteriorating health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Accusing the Centre of neglecting Kejriwal's health, the alliance has announced a rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30.

    Kejriwal's party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has alleged that the BJP is "conspiring to kill" him in jail, citing his medical report which indicates his sugar levels plummeted 26 times between June 3 and July 7. "The INDIA bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30 to raise the issue of Kejriwal's falling health," AAP said.

    CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8 by Delhi court in CBI case; check details

    On March 21, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Although the Supreme Court granted him bail in the ED case, he remains in Tihar Jail due to a subsequent arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the excise policy.

    During the last court hearing, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 25. The Delhi Chief Minister appeared via video conference from Tihar Jail, where the court directed the ED to provide copies of the supplementary charge sheet to Kejriwal's counsel and other accused individuals.

    On July 9, the court acknowledged the supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as supplementary charge sheets against Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur.

    Rashtrapati Bhavan gets cultural makeover: President Murmu renames Durbar and Ashok Halls; check details

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
