Aadhira the dog’s first birthday was celebrated with cake, a birthday cap and treats, as her family shared the wholesome video online.

Aadhira the dog’s first birthday turned into a full-fledged celebration, complete with cake, decorations and family members singing “Happy Birthday.”

The family gathered around as Aadhira sat patiently in front of her cake, wearing a small birthday cap. The Instagram page Aadhira the Shepard shared the video, showing the cheerful scene near Gate No. 1 of the home, with relatives clapping and singing for the birthday girl.

One Year Of “Stolen Socks And Chew Toys”

The caption summed up Aadhira’s first year: “One year of chew toys, stolen socks and zero regrets.”

Once the song ended, Aadhira was allowed to dig into her special plate of dog-friendly snacks, piled high as a reward for the star of the day.

The wholesome video quickly won love online. One viewer admired Aadhira’s innocent expression and said she deserved even more treats. Another thanked everyone who had wished their “baby” on her special day. A third simply called it one of the most beautiful videos they had seen that day.