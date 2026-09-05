Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Several Districts; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: After a few sunny days, the weather office is warning of more rain. South Bengal will see increased rainfall from Tuesday, and a yellow alert for heavy showers is in place for several districts in North Bengal
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Kolkata Weather
We had non-stop rain for days, followed by a few days of bright sunshine. But don't get too comfortable! The weather office is forecasting more heavy rain from Tuesday and has issued alerts for several districts.
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Weather Office
The Alipore weather office says that even though the low-pressure system has moved away, there's no escaping the rain. Parts of South Bengal will start getting rain again from Tuesday. Widespread thunderstorms are also predicted for all districts of North Bengal.
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Saturday Weather
Kolkata will have a bright and sunny sky today, Saturday. The city might see some scattered light to moderate showers, but there's almost no chance of heavy rain. The weather department adds that the rainfall could increase significantly from Tuesday.
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Saturday, Sunday Weather
On Saturday and Sunday, a few districts can expect scattered light to moderate rain. From Tuesday, thunderstorms might increase in South Bengal, with winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h. West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad could experience heavy rainfall.
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North Bengal
On Saturday, all districts in North Bengal are likely to see rain with thunderstorms, with gusty winds at 30 to 40 km/h. The Met department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. They expect heavy rain to continue in several North Bengal districts until Tuesday.
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