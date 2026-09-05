DMK MP Kanimozhi alleged law and order has completely broken down in Tamil Nadu after a panchayat president was killed. Maharajan was allegedly attacked with a stone during a protest over a drinking water issue in Kannanallur near Valliyur.

DMK MP and parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi on Saturday alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had "completely broken down" following the death of a village panchayat president during a protest over a drinking water issue in Kannanallur near Valliyur.

Kanimozhi Blames ADMK Government

In a post on X, Kanimozhi expressed shock over the death of Maharajan, president of the panchayat council, who was allegedly attacked with a stone during a clash between protesters and others. "The news that Mr. Maharajan's, the president of the panchayat council, was attacked with a stone and murdered by a mysterious individual in a conflict that occurred in Kannanallur near Valliyur is shocking. The panchayat council president, who was engaged in negotiations with the people who were protesting over the drinking water issue, has been murdered, and the fact that the perpetrators were able to escape reveals that law and order have completely broken down in Tamil Nadu," she wrote.

Kanimozhi added, "The ADMK government has created a situation where children, women, and people's representatives have no protection whatsoever. The reasons behind this murder must be thoroughly investigated, the culprits must be arrested immediately, and they must be brought before the law."

Police Account of the Incident

According to police, a section of villagers in Kannanallur had staged a protest on Friday over the lack of drinking water supply in the area for the past few days. During the protest, panchayat president Maharajan, 54, was attempting to pacify the villagers when an unidentified person from the crowd allegedly threw a stone that hit him, police said.

Maharajan sustained injuries after being struck by the stone and collapsed at the spot. He was subsequently declared dead, according to the police.

Following the incident, the protesters stopped their agitation and attempted to take Maharajan to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

The incident has prompted allegations from the opposition regarding the law and order situation in the state, with Kanimozhi demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death and immediate action against those responsible.