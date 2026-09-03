A Special MP-MLA Court granted bail to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in a corruption case linked to the Delhi Jal Board. The court observed that the prima facie material was insufficient to deny him bail at this stage of the investigation.

A Special MP-MLA Court at Rouse Avenue granted bail to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, saying prima facie material was insufficient to deny bail to him. He was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged corruption in the tender process of 10 STPs floated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh granted bail to Satyender Jain, observing, "The material till now is prima facie insufficient to deny the applicant bail." The court noted that the allegations are primarily against the other co-accused persons, and it is alleged that Jain, who was the Minister at the time, was in conspiracy and aided the illegal transactions.

"In this context, even if the statements on record and the materials gathered are taken into account, the applicant's complicity will have to be established at trial, and, if convicted, the applicant will be sentenced," the court said.

Court's Observations on Granting Bail

The court noted that his availability for further investigation, interrogation, and trial is not in question; he is already held not to be a flight risk; and there is no possibility of tampering with the evidence or of influencing or intimidating the witnesses. He is no longer a Minister or MLA.

"Taking these and all other facts and circumstances, including the duration of custody, into consideration, the applicant is entitled to be granted bail," the court said. The court ordered that the applicant Satyender Kumar Jain be released on bail in the present case upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 2,00,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

While granting bail, the court has imposed strict conditions, including that he shall inform the investigating officer in case he goes out of Delhi for more than 2 days during investigation and take his prior permission.

While granting bail, the court pointed out that Satyender Jain was arrested without gathering sufficient evidence. The court said, "A few decisions taken by the applicant (Jain) in this matter, as evident from the contents of the notes, etc., do raise eyebrows, and he may not be innocent, but by themselves they are not enough at this stage to deny bail."

"The investigating agency ought to have first conducted a thorough investigation and gathered more evidence before rushing to arrest him. After all, the prosecution would be required to prove the allegations, and if it succeeds at trial, a conviction would follow. But at this stage, it may not be a ground to deny bail," the court said.

Arguments in Court

Defense's Position

Senior advocate N Hariharan alongwith Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyender Jain and argued that no kickbacks or proceeds of crime could be traced to the applicant till now; no recovery has been effected, and no bribe amount has been traced to the applicant. The allegations that Srijanhar Enterprises received kickbacks through accused Pankaj Verma, the nephew of Vinod Chauhan, the neighbour of the applicant, are highly speculative and do not connect to the applicant, senior counsel added.

It was also contended that the FIR was registered 27 months ago; during this period, no custodial interrogation was even sought; the applicant was called only twice. The applicant did not abscond; he complied with both the Notices received by him for joining the investigation on August 7, 2026, and August 18, and therefore there was no sudden change in circumstances warranting the applicant's arrest.

"No custodial interrogation of the applicant was sought by the investigating agency when the applicant was first produced in the Court on 19.08.2026 or thereafter till now; only judicial custody was sought. Consequently, there is no requirement to subject the applicant to custody, in the absence of any requirement of custodial interrogation, confrontation, or physical recovery," Senior advocate argued, adding that incarceration cannot be applied mechanically when no police remand is even sought.

Prosecution's Stance

The Prosecution, through public prosecutor Manish Rawat, opposed the bail application highlighting the applicant’s evasive response and non-cooperative conduct during interrogation. Although he appeared when called on August 7, he requested it to be deferred until August 18.

"On 18.08.2026, when he was confronted with the note sheets/files, he refused to co-operate and claimed that his actions were decisions taken in good faith as a non-expert on technical matters," the Public Prosecutor argued. (ANI)

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