54 pilgrims from Maharashtra, stranded in Nepal during their Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage due to floods, have been safely brought back to Mumbai. The rescue was coordinated by the Shiv Sena Help Desk following a request for assistance.

Fifty-four Indian nationals from Maharashtra who were stranded in Nepal after travelling to Kailash Mansarovar have safely returned to Mumbai, following efforts coordinated through the Shiv Sena Help Desk operating in Nepal. The returning pilgrims were welcomed at Mumbai Airport upon their arrival.

The evacuation efforts were undertaken following directions from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with Shiv Sena General Secretary and former MP Rahul Shewale coordinating the arrangements for their safe return to India.

Shiv Sena Details Rescue Operation

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shewale said the 54 devotees from Maharashtra had been facing difficulties returning after floods along the Tibet-Nepal border caused widespread destruction and disrupted travel routes. "Today, 54 devotees from Maharashtra who had gone to Kailash Mansarovar have safely returned to Mumbai. As you all know, there were floods along the Tibet-Nepal border, which caused widespread destruction and created difficulties for those who had travelled to Kailash Mansarovar to return," Shewale said.

He said the intervention followed a request for assistance from one of the pilgrims, following which arrangements were made to facilitate the group's return. "One of our sisters, Joshi, contacted us, following which we made arrangements to bring these 54 people from Maharashtra back safely," Shewale added.

Concerns Remain for Missing Pilgrims

The Shiv Sena Help Desk in Nepal was involved in coordinating the return of the stranded pilgrims and facilitating their movement back to India. Shewale, however, said the situation remained serious as several people were still awaiting information about their relatives who had gone missing amid the disruption caused by the floods. "The situation is very serious because the relatives of several people who are still missing have not been traced yet. Many people are currently in Kathmandu waiting for their relatives," he said.

The floods and landslides in parts of Nepal have disrupted transportation and affected people travelling through the region, including pilgrims and tourists.

The safe return of the 54 Maharashtra residents comes as authorities and various organisations continue efforts to assist Indians affected by the situation and trace those who remain stranded or unaccounted for. (ANI)