Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi slammed the BJP, accusing them of using religion for politics and siphoning crores in the name of temples. He claimed the Congress government is taking action against major offenders and fulfilling its guarantees.

BJP Used Religion for Politics, Alleges HP Minister

The Revenue, Tribal Development and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, on Thursday accused the BJP of allegedly using religion and temple-related issues for political purposes and claimed that large-scale financial irregularities had taken place in the name of temples and religion.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi alleged that the BJP had sought to divert attention from Himachal Pradesh's rights and resources by raising religious issues. “They have tried to divert Himachal's rights and, in the name of religion and temples, they have eaten up lakhs, crores and billions of rupees from the treasure,” Negi alleged. He claimed that the Congress government had acted against major offenders after coming to power. “Since we came to power, we have taken action against the big crocodiles,” he said, without elaborating on specific cases.

'Fulfilling All Guarantees'

Negi also criticised the BJP over its opposition to the Congress government's policies, accusing the opposition of trying to mislead people on issues including the water cess. He said the Congress government had been working to take Himachal Pradesh forward despite financial constraints and claimed that its election guarantees were being implemented. “For the last three-and-a-half years, we have been taking Himachal forward in terms of development. Whatever guarantees we gave in Himachal, we are fulfilling them one by one,” he said.

BJP Accused of Divisive Politics

Launching a broader attack on the BJP, Negi accused it of attempting to divide people on the basis of religion, caste and region. “They tried, they shouted and created drama, but they were not successful. From the very first day and the first minute, their mentality has been to divide people in the name of religion, caste and regionalism,” he said.

“They brought nationalism into it and turned nationalism into a reason to create conflict among people,” Negi added.

Negi said this on the final day of the Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have repeatedly clashed over governance, finances, development and other political issues.