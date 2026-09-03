Ahead of Janmashtami, a private firm, Alcobrew Distillery, has adopted a municipal gaushala in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, for two years. The company will provide fodder and veterinary care for the cows, setting a new example for animal welfare.

Ahead of Janmashtami, a meaningful initiative has brought fresh hope for the cows housed at the Municipal Council-managed gaushala in Parwanoo, Solan district, with a private company stepping forward to support their day-to-day care. The initiative to strengthen the welfare of the cows at the gaushala was launched on Thursday in the presence of Sushil Kumar Singla, IFS, Secretary, Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Himachal Pradesh.

Corporate Partnership for Cow Welfare

As part of the initiative, Alcobrew Distillery India Limited, based in Kandla village of Solan district, entered into an agreement with the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council, Parwanoo, to adopt the gaushala for two years. Under the agreement, the company will provide dry and green fodder for all the cows housed at the facility. It will also extend support for medicines and veterinary care whenever required.

For the cows at the gaushala, the initiative means more consistent access to fodder, medicines and medical attention. For the town, it is being seen as an example of how community and corporate participation can contribute to animal welfare.

Auspicious Timing and Cultural Context

The agreement was signed on September 3, a day before Janmashtami, a festival closely associated with Lord Krishna. In Hindu tradition, cows hold a revered place, while Krishna is traditionally depicted as a cowherd and is also known as 'Gopala'.

A Movement for Gaushala Welfare

The initiative is being described as a first-of-its-kind effort in Himachal Pradesh and is aimed at turning what began as a small gesture into a sustained movement for gaushala welfare. Parwanoo, an industrial township and an important gateway to Himachal Pradesh, is now hoping that the initiative will encourage more such efforts to ensure better care and welfare of cows in the state, popularly known as 'Dev Bhoomi'. (ANI)