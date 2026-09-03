Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced a major development push for Hyderabad's Old City, promising Metro connectivity, housing, a new cable bridge, and education funding, while criticising the previous BRS government for inaction on key projects.

CM Vows to Transform Hyderabad's 'Original City'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced a series of development initiatives for Hyderabad’s Old City, asserting that his government was committed to transforming the area through infrastructure, education, housing, employment and Metro connectivity.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Chanchalguda–Santosh Nagar Steel Flyover, the Chief Minister alleged that the previous government had only performed a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project and failed to spend even a single rupee on its construction. The Congress-led government, he said, provided the necessary funds and completed the bridge.

“I had said earlier that this is not the old city, but the original city,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that he was familiar with every lane in the area.

Collaboration on Education and Patriotism

The Chief Minister directed officials to approve all development works sought by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He said, "MLA Balala had sought Rs 20 crore for the development of his college and announced that Rs 25 crore would be sanctioned instead." However, Revanth Reddy said the responsibility for completing the sanctioned works within one-and-a-half years would rest with the MLA. “The government is ready to spend as much as necessary on education,” he said.

Referring to Asaduddin Owaisi’s role during Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister said Owaisi had stood in support of India and demonstrated his patriotism. “Political ideologies may differ, but when it comes to patriotism, we are all one,” he said.

Major Infrastructure Boost: Cable Bridge and Metro Rail

On infrastructure, Revanth Reddy announced that the government was constructing a three-kilometre cable bridge across Mir Alam Tank, noting that people currently had to travel to Durgam Cheruvu to see a cable bridge.

He also promised to complete the Metro rail connectivity from Gowlighuda to Chandrayangutta before the next elections. “In the next elections, we will come to you by Metro and ask for your votes,” he said.

Housing, Unity, and Employment

The Chief Minister said the government would construct one lakh Indiramma houses in Hyderabad and emphasised the importance of Hindu-Muslim unity for Telangana’s development.

He highlighted the Congress government’s role in providing four per cent reservation to Muslims and said efforts were underway to create employment opportunities for poor Muslim families in the area.

Future Vision and Political Hurdles

Revanth Reddy further announced plans to extend the Metro network from Nagole to LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad. He accused the BJP and BRS of obstructing the government’s development initiatives at every stage.

Referring to the proposed Musi River Front project, he said the government would develop the riverfront and promote Hyderabad’s night-time economy.

Welfare and a Call for Unity

Listing welfare measures, the Chief Minister said the government was providing 200 units of free electricity to every poor family and LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

“Politics is only during elections. Once elections are over, development is our only goal,” Revanth Reddy said, calling upon people to work together for the development of Hyderabad. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)