Murshidabad violence: CM handed over West Bengal in hands of Jihadis for vote bank politics, alleges BJP

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing violence in Murshidabad over the amended Waqf law, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has handed over the state to "Jihadis" for vote bank politics. He further said that if she remained in power, the state could witness another incident like the Great Calcutta Killings.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "The situation is very terrible. The special bench of the High Court has given the verdict, and we welcome it. The situation has become like this because of Mamata Banerjee's incompetence. The verdict of the High Court today is a big slap on Mamata Banerjee's cheek that she is not ready to rule the state. She is not eligible to rule the state."

Accusing the state police of being inactive during the communal violence, Majumdar claimed that law enforcement officers "sit idle" under Banerjee's watch.

"The police come under her control. Mamata Banerjee's police are allowing free periods for Muslims. During that time, they can loot, misbehave with women, break the houses of Hindus and do whatever they want. The police sit idle. There was an attack on the police; the vehicle was burn," he said.

He further added, "Today, Mamata Banerjee has handed over the entire West Bengal in the hands of Jihadis for vote bank politics. If Mamata Banerjee stays, there will be another incident like the Great Calcutta Killings."

BSF deploys five companies to control violence in Murshidabad

Earlier on Saturday, Bengal Frontier IG Karni Singh Shekhawat said that they had deployed five companies to support state police operations.

He said that BSF will act in coordination with police and is prepared to send more forces if needed to help restore peace in the region.

On Saturday, a special bench of Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

