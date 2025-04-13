user
Assam man kills wife, strangulates 3-year-old son to death in Ayodhya; Cops launch manhunt

A man from Assam allegedly murdered his wife and three-year-old son in Ayodhya’s Bachhda Sultanpur area and fled the scene, police said. The couple, working as scrap collectors for the past eight months, reportedly argued before the crime. Police teams have been deployed to trace the accused.

ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 7:48 AM IST

Ayodhya:  A man from Assam allegedly killed his wife and three-year-old son in Ayodhya and fled from the spot, police said on Saturday. The woman was allegedly killed by a sharp weapon, whereas the child was strangulated, a senior police officer said, adding that the hunt is on to nab the accused. The family has been living and working here in the Bachhda Sultanpur area of Kotwali Nagar, Ayodhya, as scrap collectors for the last 8 months.

The victim woman was identified as Neshiya Begum, whereas her child's name was Sahadkar Khandkar.

Man kills wife with sharp object in Ayodhya

According to SSP Ayodhya, Rajkaran Nayyar, the husband and wife had an argument at night, after which the husband killed her with a sharp object and ran away. Two police teams have been sent to nab him and further details of the case will be revealed once he is caught and interrogated, he said.

"This morning, information was received about a murder in Kotwali Nagar. At first glance, it is clear from what the elder son has told that there was a quarrel between his parents at night. After that, the husband attacked his wife and killed her, and fled. These people are from Assam and were living and working here for the last 8 months", the SSP told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier this week, one person died and five others were injured after a high-speed dumper allegedly crashed into several vehicles at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Raja Babu, one among the injured in the incident, told ANI that he saved his life after "jumping" from his vehicle.

UP: 1 killed, five injured as high-speed dumper rams into vehicles in Ayodhya; WATCH

