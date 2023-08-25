Demands arise seeking naming of Chandrayaan 3 landing site after Bengaluru

India becomes the fourth country to land on the Moon's South Pole, planning to name the touchdown site with Chandrayaan 3. Pro-Kannada organizations campaign to name it after Bengaluru due to ISRO's presence and contributions of Karnataka scientists. ISRO officials express openness to the idea.

India became the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole and overall 4th country after Russia, the United States and China respectively. All the other three countries have named their lunar touchdowns and India is also planning to do the same with Chandrayaan 3.

After Vikram lander made a touchdown, the rover, Pragyan emerged from the lander to conduct research and begin the scientific experiments over the course of 14 days. Post the commencement of Scientific experiments, the pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka have demanded the government to name the touchdown site after ‘Bengaluru’, or ‘ISRO Bengaluru’, in a campaign that has been started by Kannadigas.



The president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Praveen Shetty stated that most of the Scientists who played a vital role in the Chandrayaan 3 mission, are from Karnataka. Meanwhile, he also pointed out that ISRO headquarters is also in Bengaluru. Therefore, he emphasised that the touchdown site should be named after Bengaluru.

In response to the campaign, BN Ramakrishna, Director of ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) gave a positive hope to the demands and stated this needs to be discussed with the higher officials.

“These demands can be met, as they are aspirations and pride of the people.

We are the fourth nation to have stepped on the Moon and all the other three have been named as well. We will discuss with the higher officials and finalise the names. As of now, we do not have any names yet”, he added.



However, during Chandayaan 2 in 2019, then Chairman K Sivan stated that the name would be given after the landing. Unfortunately, Vikram lander lost contact a few minutes before landing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru and congratulate the Scientists of ISTRAC on the success of the lunar mission. During the meeting, the naming of the place might be turned up in the discussion.