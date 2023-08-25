Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to honour ISRO scientists: Grand roadshow planned

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive a resounding welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his visit to Bengaluru on Saturday. 

    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    The visit aims to commemorate the remarkable achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the field of space exploration. A prominent feature of the reception will be a meticulously organized one-kilometer road show through the city.

    An initial preparatory meeting was convened at the BJP office on Thursday, spearheaded by party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Former ministers Dr CN Ashwathtanarayan, R Ashok, Bairati Basavaraj, and MP Tejaswi Surya were among those in attendance. 

    Subsequently, these leaders conducted a comprehensive assessment of the designated welcome area and the route for the upcoming road show.

    Former Minister Ashok shared insights with the media, disclosing that Prime Minister Modi's visit is aligned with the recent success of Chandrayaan-3. The team is leaving no stone unturned in extending a warm welcome to the Prime Minister at the HAL Airport. The Prime Minister's itinerary will include a visit to the ISRO office at Peenya, in addition to the planned one-kilometer road show.

    Traffic Advisory

    With regard to traffic arrangements, Bengaluru's city traffic police have introduced specific measures to facilitate the Prime Minister's visit and prioritize public safety. In light of these arrangements, certain roads, including Old Airport Road, MG Road, and Bellary Road, will witness temporary traffic diversions on August 26, between 4:30 am and 9:30 am. The movement of heavy goods vehicles within the city will also be restricted between 4 am and 11 am.

    The city traffic police have issued an appeal to the public to cooperate with these temporary traffic modifications, ensuring a smooth and secure visit for Prime Minister Modi. The visit underscores India's achievements in space exploration, and the grand road show stands as a testimony to the nation's appreciation for ISRO's exceptional contributions.

