Delhi’s water network is set for a major overhaul with an ADB-backed ₹2,500 crore plan covering new pipelines, 131 DMAs, household metering and measures to reduce water losses.

The capital city’s water distribution system is in for an extensive upgrade, thanks to the plans unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that include a loan of ₹2,500 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ADB Will Cover 70% Of Project Cost

As per reports from the Delhi government, the ADB will fund 70% of the total project cost, with the rest being covered by the Delhi government. The project will include the entire water distribution chain from treatment to the end-user connection points.

The project page on the ADB website shows that the “Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project” has been proposed as of now, with the total cost of the loan estimated at US$190.2 million and the executing agency being the Delhi Jal Board.

Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant Gets Two Packages

Two packages of around ₹805 crore and ₹935 crore respectively have been approved for water distribution improvement in the command area of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. The upgraded system will cover a total area of around 43.96 sq km, nine underground reservoirs command areas and eight Assembly constituencies.

This project aims at constructing about 836 km of the distribution network, which includes about 570 km of either new or refurbished pipelines. The areas that are expected to be benefited include Mukherjee Nagar, Model Town, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Keshavpuram, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Tri Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Rani Bagh, Wazirpur, and Ashok Vihar.

131 DMAs To Track Water Leakage

An important element of this project involves creating 131 DMAs, which help in keeping a track on water entering and exiting the network in various areas, thereby facilitating the identification of leakages.

The government has set an objective to cut down the non-revenue water to 15 percent through pipe rehabilitation, proper metering, DMA tracking, and leakage control. About 2.15 lakh household connections are expected to be covered under this project, along with 100 percent metering.

₹11,427 Crore Plan For West And Southwest Delhi

Another important development by the government involves launching a ₹11,427 crore plan for West and Southwest Delhi. This project aims to strengthen about 3,830 km of the water network, thus benefiting approximately 36.4 lakh population. The funds would be raised through contributions from the centre, Delhi government, and other funding models like loan and PPP.

24x7 Availability Of Water Is The Ultimate Objective

According to Gupta, the final objective is the provision of a robust, monitoring and pressurised system which will enable 24x7 water availability. This means that the projects are now at an important juncture where they need to be implemented and residents are waiting for a reduction in leakage and improved pressure.