Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana', providing Rs 2,500 monthly to women. She said 9.5 lakh women have registered since its launch on August 1. The scheme has a budget of Rs 5,100 crore and has no registration deadline.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve and reiterated that providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi was a commitment of her government.

She said nearly 9.5 lakh women have registered for the scheme within a month since the launch of the registration portal. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "This scheme embodies PM Modi's resolve; indeed, we had declared from day one that providing Rs 2,500 to the sisters of Delhi was our commitment. Today, as we bring the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' to the people in a tangible way, I am delighted to see the sisters of Delhi so happy."

First Beneficiaries and Registration Process

She added, "We launched this scheme on August 1st. Within just one month, nearly 9.5 lakh sisters registered for it. Through today's event, we have distributed verification and approval letters to the first set of 2,500 beneficiaries under this Rs 2,500 scheme. The funds for the month of August will be credited to their accounts on September 1st."

Gupta further said there is no limit or deadline for registration under the scheme and women can apply at their convenience. "There is no limit to this scheme, nor is there a deadline for registration; it is an ongoing initiative. Sisters can register at their convenience, and for the month in which they apply, they will certainly receive the full Rs 2,500. For instance, if someone registered as late as August 24th, she will still receive the Rs 2,500 for the entire month of August," she said.

About the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

The Delhi CM launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana at Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday. The scheme aims to provide financial support to eligible women and strengthen their financial independence, enabling them to meet everyday needs and make decisions with greater confidence.

Registrations for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana opened on August 1, after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the registration portal as part of the government's efforts towards 'Nari Sashaktikaran.'

The government has allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme. The Chief Minister has described the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana as one of the largest initiatives undertaken in the national capital and said the government had translated its commitment towards women's empowerment into action.

Under the scheme, the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 is intended to provide financial support for needs including medicines, education and essential household expenses, while also enabling women to build savings in their own names.

The scheme was earlier known as the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in March 2025 with an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore. (ANI)