A viral video captures a heartwarming conversation with 79-year-old C.K. Mukherjee, who has been a courier in Jamshedpur for over 33 years. He reveals that the love and respect from people are the secret to his strength, allowing him to continue delivering parcels on his bicycle.

A routine courier delivery turned into a memorable conversation when a woman met 79-year-old courier worker C.K. Mukherjee, who still cycles across Jamshedpur to deliver parcels. After working for more than thirty years, Mukherjee talked about his career, his health, and the people who support and love him. Mahima Bhalotia, an Instagram user, can be heard in the video enquiring about Mukherjee's age and occupation. She says, "Uncle, how old are you?" He responds, "Seventy-nine."

Mukherjee responds, "I work in a courier service," when asked what he does. He states that he has been employed with DTDC Courier for around 35 years before correcting himself and stating that it has really been 33 years.

Mukherjee discusses the places he traverses when doing deliveries when asked how he manages to work at his age and where he finds the strength to do so. He claims to have delivered packages all around Jamshedpur, even to Tirundi Miles and Babanand Hospital.

The woman then enquires as to whether he is affected by the rain and heat when riding his bike across the city. According to Mukherjee, they don't. God's blessings and the love, respect, and compassion you people show me are what keep me going. He responds, "That gives me the strength to keep going."

When asked how long he wants to work, Mukherjee talks about having both of his eyes operated on recently. He claims that despite his poverty, he was able to get the surgery thanks to contributions and the assistance of others.

He remembers what his physician told him following the procedure. "Your physique is in perfect condition for your age. Mukherjee remembers the doctor urging him to "keep riding your bicycle like this and you can spend the next hundred years laughing and enjoying life."

As the interview comes to a close, Mukherjee identifies himself as C.K. Mukherjee and states that he is Bengali. He goes on to describe what drives him to continue working and providing for his family.

Watch Heartwarming Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

“He’s so proud of his work! Thank you for sharing. Making this world a better place,” one user wrote.

“At 79, his dedication to keep working is truly inspiring. And kudos to DTDC for giving him the opportunity to earn with dignity instead of being left with begging as the only option,” another commented.

“Uff, he is so inspiring. May he stay blessed and thriving like this,” a third user said.