Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hailed Rahul Gandhi's leadership after their meeting, claiming his pressure has forced a cabinet reshuffle. He called for PM Modi and Amit Shah to be sidelined, citing their 'tarnished' images and lack of capable leaders.

Following his meeting with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut gave air to the speculation of a cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, hailing the Congress MP's leadership in the INDIA bloc.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut lauded Rahul Gandhi for exerting pressure on the government following recent NEET-UG protests in the national capital.

Rahul's Pressure Forcing Cabinet Reshuffle, Claims Raut

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "As the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has exerted pressure on the government and effectively cornered it. It is because of Rahul Gandhi that Prime Minister Modi is having to change the face of the cabinet. However, if the head remains the same while the rest undergoes surgery, it cannot be termed a cabinet reshuffle."

'Images of PM Modi, Amit Shah Tarnished'

Taking a swipe at the Centre, he claimed that the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has been tarnished and that the BJP lacked leaders capable of effective work as cabinet ministers. He said, "The images of PM Modi and Amit Shah have been tarnished. Barring one or two leaders, the BJP lacks leaders in the cabinet capable of effective work. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari are big names, and everyone else is working at the mercy of God. This is impacting the country's development. Amit Shah's image has suffered, so he should be sidelined first."

Giving air to the speculation of changes at the Centre, he brought back the rumour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuming a responsibility in Delhi. He said, "No one will ever appoint Amit Shah as Prime Minister. Apart from Modi, the BJP has no face to project for the post of Prime Minister. Discussions regarding the country's leadership have begun within the RSS. I have repeatedly said, Devendra Fadnavis might have to assume responsibility at the Centre."

'Rahul Gandhi is Undisputed Leader of the Nation'

Describing his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Raut said, "I discussed several national issues and Maharashtra issues with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's leadership has surged far ahead of PM Modi's. Rahul Gandhi is becoming the undisputed leader of the nation, and it is visible."

Raut met Rahul Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi. He said they held a discussion on the events in Maharashtra and across the country. "Today, at 10 Janpath in Delhi, I met with Rahul Gandhi. We had a detailed discussion on the events in Maharashtra and across the country. After meeting him, it becomes clear--he has left behind Modi, Shah, and the rest by a wide margin," the Sena (UBT) leader posted on X. (ANI)