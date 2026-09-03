In Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, a man marked his buffalo Basanti’s fourth birthday with cakes, balloons and villagers chanting “Happy Birthday Basanti.”

A unique celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district drew attention when a man organised a birthday party for his pet buffalo. Rajesh Kumar Verma marked Basanti’s fourth birthday with balloons, cakes and a festive gathering of villagers.

Rajesh decorated a spot with colourful balloons and placed two cakes on a table. Basanti was adorned with a flower garland and a birthday cap, becoming the centre of attention as villagers gathered around. Villagers Join The Celebration

The cake was cut in the presence of locals, who clapped and chanted “Happy Birthday Basanti.” The buffalo was lovingly fed bananas and cake by those attending, adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

Videos of the celebration quickly spread on social media, with many praising Rajesh’s affection for his pet and the bond he shares with Basanti. The unusual gesture has sparked conversations about the relationship between humans and animals in rural communities.

Rajesh’s celebration highlighted the emotional connection farmers often have with their livestock, treating them as family members rather than just sources of livelihood. For villagers, the event was both entertaining and heartwarming, offering a rare glimpse of such affection expressed publicly.