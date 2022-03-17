Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi reports zero Covid patients in hospitals; first since March 2020

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to confirm the same and salute the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service

    Delhi reports zero Covid patients in hospital; first since March 2020
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Delhi on Thursday reported zero hospital patients for the first time since the outbreak of the first wave of Coronavirus in March 2020. 

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to inform, "All the COVID patients of the third wave have been successfully treated & discharged from LNJP Hospital. For the first time since March 2020, zero patients of COVID-19 are admitted to the hospital. Salute to the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service."

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida - ADT

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida

    GATE Result 2022 announced, topper's list and paper-wise cut-off released-dnm

    GATE Result 2022 announced, topper’s list and paper-wise cut-off released

    The Kashmir Files The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

    The Kashmir Files: The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

    GATE Result 2022 to be announced on March 17; how to check-dnm

    GATE Result 2022 to be announced on March 17; how to check

    Recent Stories

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    football I was being human Marcus Rashford breaks silence after Man United fan abuse video goes viral snt

    'I was being human': Rashford breaks silence after Man United fan abuse video goes viral

    Its a tuber, not potato: Guinness World Records confirms, refuses New Zealand couple's application - ADT

    'It's a tuber, not potato': Guinness World Records confirms, refuses New Zealand couple's application

    Moodys slashes India GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices-dnm

    Moody’s slashes India’s GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices

    Meet Manasa Varanasi Indias entry at Miss World 2021 drb

    Meet Manasa Varanasi, India’s entry at Miss World 2021

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon