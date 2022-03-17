Delhi reports zero Covid patients in hospitals; first since March 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to confirm the same and salute the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service

Delhi on Thursday reported zero hospital patients for the first time since the outbreak of the first wave of Coronavirus in March 2020.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to inform, "All the COVID patients of the third wave have been successfully treated & discharged from LNJP Hospital. For the first time since March 2020, zero patients of COVID-19 are admitted to the hospital. Salute to the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service."

