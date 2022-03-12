Spike in local Covid-19 cases in China: Know more about coronavirus right now

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    An uncompromising response to a spike in local Covid-19 cases in the financial hub of Shanghai is testing the resolve of residents, with a wave of school closures and other draconian measures causing disruptions throughout the city.

    Beijing, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Mainland China reported 402 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections with confirmed symptoms for March 9, official data showed on Thursday, nearly doubling from the daily count a day earlier, Reuters reported.

    The National Health Commission said in a statement, of those, 165 were in the northeastern province of Jilin. That marks the highest daily count for the province since China contained its first national outbreak in early 2020.

    The Reuters report added an uncompromising response to a spike in local Covid-19 cases in the financial hub of Shanghai is testing the resolve of residents, with a wave of school closures and other draconian measures causing disruptions throughout the city.

    Also read: Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, perhaps deadlier, warns WHO

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday it was not the time to lift a ban on flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain, with plans to reopen the city only after the government controls a deepening coronavirus outbreak.

    The global financial hub has some of the most draconian restrictions in place to combat a surge in coronavirus cases that has seen the city suffer the most deaths globally per million people in the week to March 7, according to the Our World in Data publication.

    Also read: NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO

    Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said she expects Covid-19 to become a seasonal illness that ebbs and flows with the weather.

    After all, the other coronaviruses that cause the common cold are known to strike during the winter months and settle down in the warmer months.

    The same is true with other respiratory infections, like influenza, strep throat, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These viruses spread year-round but typically spike in the winter.

    Also read: Scientists hint at beginning of the end for the pandemic despite Omicron surge

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
