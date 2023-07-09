Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #DelhiRains trends on social media as city witnesses season's first heavy rainfall

    The first spell of heavy monsoon rain created mayhem in Delhi. Waterlogged roads, flyovers, and pathways made it difficult for drivers and pedestrians to travel, and in certain places, store owners had problems keeping rainwater out of their establishments.

    Delhi Rains trends on social media as city witnesses season first heavy rainfall check out posts gcw
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    The first spell of heavy monsoon rain created mayhem in residential and commercial areas of Delhi on Saturday, with inundated roads and overflowing drains leading to massive waterlogging and paralysed traffic for hours.  Officials from the Delhi government claim that the city got more than 100 mm of rain in a single day, or 15% of the city's annual monsoon rainfall total. They said that once the rain stopped, the water was quickly cleaned, but that this much water could not be evacuated while it was still raining. 

    The morning rain that continued for several hours led to water gushing into the storerooms of the city's most popular shopping destination, Connaught Place, and a closure of the Minto Bridge underpass for traffic due to waterlogging. Waterlogged roads, flyovers, and pathways made it difficult for drivers and pedestrians to travel, and in certain places, store owners had problems keeping rainwater out of their establishments.

    Also Read | Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged; 'Yellow alert' issued for Sunday

    Also Read | Left sympathiser spews vitriol against Sindhu Sooryakumar, ex-judge gets slammed by media and netizens

     

    Also Read | Kerala News LIVE: Relief to Kerala as intensity of rain declines; No alert issued for today

     

