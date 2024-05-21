Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: All 5th, 8th and 9th standard students in Karnataka to be promoted to next academic year

    The Karnataka School Education Department has announced the automatic promotion of 5th, 8th, and 9th-grade students due to delays in the SA-2 evaluation results and pending Supreme Court judgment. This decision ensures students can enrol in the next academic year and receive essential documents, alleviating concerns about fees and school transfers.

    All 5th, 8th and 9th standard students in Karnataka to be promoted to next academic year vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 21, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    Karnataka School Education Department has announced that all students in the 5th, 8th, and 9th grades will be promoted to the next academic year. This decision comes in the wake of the State's SA-2 evaluation being completed and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's pending final judgment, which has delayed the publication of results.

    According to the circular issued by the Education Department, the results for students who attended these grades during the 2023-24 academic year have not been released. This delay has raised concerns about the student's ability to enrol in the next class and the issuance of essential documents such as transfer certificates, progress reports, and other educational certificates.

    To mitigate these issues and ensure the educational interests of the children are safeguarded, the Education Department has taken the proactive step of allowing the automatic promotion of these students. The circular highlights that the suspension of the SA-2 evaluation for classes 5, 8, and 9 necessitated this decision.

    The department further emphasized that this decision is in the best interest of the students. The schools had already conducted Formative Assessments (FA-1, FA-2, FA-3, FA-4) and Summative Assessment 1 (SA-1), which have been taken into account to support the students' continuation in their education.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 9:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose vkp

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose

    Air India Express engine fire: How 179 passengers survived midair scare in Bengaluru revealed vkp

    Air India Express engine fire: How 179 passengers survived midair scare in Bengaluru revealed

    Zipline tragedy: Bengaluru woman dies after cable snaps at Ramanagara resort vkp

    Zipline tragedy: Bengaluru woman dies after cable snaps at Ramanagara resort

    Bengaluru: 55-year-old Andhra man arrested at Kempegowda airport for illegal smuggling of SIM cards vkp

    Bengaluru: 55-year-old Andhra man arrested at Kempegowda airport for illegal smuggling of SIM cards

    MLA HD Revanna granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case vkp

    MLA HD Revanna granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case at Holenarasipur

    Recent Stories

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH) gcw

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose vkp

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28 gcw

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28

    Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez dons golden gown as she debuts at the film festival RKK

    Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez dons golden gown as she debuts at the film festival

    International Tea Day 2024: What, when, how to celebrate THIS day RKK

    International Tea Day 2024: What, when, how to celebrate THIS day

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon