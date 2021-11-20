Delhi's overall AQI still remains in 'very poor' category, state govt orders colour-coded sticker for vehicles

According to officials, air quality is expected to improve "considerably" from Sunday and approach the "bad" level due to moderately strong winds.

The total AQI in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category for the eighth straight day, at 355 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Delhi government's Transport Department has requested that motorists obtain colour-coded gasoline tags for their vehicles to reduce dangerous pollution levels. The Air Quality Index was announced early Saturday morning by the Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research System. According to officials, air quality is expected to improve "considerably" from Sunday and approach the "bad" level due to moderately strong winds.

According to a Supreme Court ruling and the Central Motor Cars Rules, 1989, the display of chromium-based holographic stickers on all vehicles registered in the NCT of Delhi is required, according to a notification issued by the transport department on Friday. It says that owners of older cars should approach the appropriate dealers to have Chromium-based holographic stickers affixed to the windshields of their vehicles, depending on the gasoline class. During road inspections, the colour-coded stickers assist enforcement officials in visually identifying the fuel type of a vehicle.

NASA published an image on Thursday of smoke from crop fires in northern India, which contributed to Delhi's skyrocketing levels of air pollution. To address pollution, the Delhi government issued several directives on Wednesday, including a ban on vehicles carrying non-essential products entering the city and the closure of schools and institutions until further instructions.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 10.9 degrees Celsius in the morning, one degree lower than the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The high temperature in the evening was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

