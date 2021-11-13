  • Facebook
    'Situation very bad, have to wear masks in home': Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution

    The apex court ordered the Centre to take immediate action to cut the air quality index from 500 to at least 200 points.

    Supreme court on Delhi air pollution
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 11:24 AM IST
    The Supreme Court on Saturday was hearing a case on the deterioration of air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India questioned the Delhi administration on the efforts being taken to address the issue. Hearing the plea, CJI NV Ramana stated that the situation is dire and that it is the issue of stubble burning. He went on to say that even in their homes, everyone is wearing masks.

    The apex court ordered the Centre to take immediate action to cut the air quality index from 500 to at least 200 points. The bench went on to say that children had to go to school in such bad weather, exposing them to pollution, pandemics, and dengue fever. In response to the stubble burning, the court stated that there are 2 lakh machines accessible and that there are 2-3 types of machines available in the market, but farmers cannot afford to acquire them. The court questioned why the federal or state governments couldn't offer these devices to farmers or clear the stubble.

    It urged them to look at the issue in a way that went beyond politics and governance. The bench also stated that the air quality in Delhi is'severe,' and that it would worsen in the next two to three days. The bench directed the administration to make an immediate decision and then consider a long-term solution. The court remarked that it has now become fashionable to criticise farmers, whether it is the Delhi government or someone else.

    Also Read | Delhi wakes up to worst pollution level of the season as AQI touches 499, remains in 'severe' category

    Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Delhi was classified as "severe" on Saturday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499. Gurugram has been covered by a heavy layer of smoke and haze, and the air quality has been classified as 'very bad'. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, government and commercial enterprises, as well as other institutions, should cut vehicle usage by at least 30% via working from home, carpooling, optimising field activities, and so on.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
