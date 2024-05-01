Business

Beware of FAKE courier scam: 7 massive red flags

Here are seven common red flags to watch out for.

Image credits: Freepik

No Physical Address or Contact Information

A courier service without a physical address, phone number, or website is suspicious. Legitimate companies are online and provide several contact methods.

Image credits: Freepik

Unsolicited Requests for Personal Information

If the courier requests your SSN, bank account info, or passwords, be wary. For delivery, legitimate couriers may need basic contact information but not private data.

Image credits: Freepik

Untraceable Tracking Information

A courier who gives dead-end tracking information or cannot confirm it through legitimate methods is likely a fraud. Valid carriers offer tracking on their website.

Image credits: Freepik

Unprofessional Communication

Scams often have spelling and language errors, confusing communication, and no formal branding. Legitimate courier services communicate and document professionally.

Image credits: Freepik

Request for Payment

Suspect a courier who demands cash or personal information without stating delivery costs. Real delivery companies take money at delivery or have clear payment channels.

Image credits: Freepik

Urgency and Pressure

Scammers force you to move quickly to get your delivery or face penalties. Without rapid cooperation, fines may be threatened. Legitimate couriers seldom pressure customers.

Image credits: Freepik

Unsolicited Contact

Avoid couriers claiming they have a box if you didn't order anything or weren't expecting a delivery. Genuine couriers contact customers only after arrangement.

Image credits: Freepik
