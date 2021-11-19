  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI still stands in 'very poor' category

    Delhi's air quality remained 'very bad,' with the AQI reaching 332 on Friday morning. PM10 is still the most dangerous pollution. 

    Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI still stands in very poor category gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 8:38 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the arrival of winter, there is no reprieve from the national capital's air pollution. According to the most recent estimations from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Delhi's air quality remained 'very bad,' with the AQI reaching 332 on Friday morning. PM10 is still the most dangerous pollution.  According to SAFAR estimations updated at 6.30 a.m., various sites in the national capital, including Delhi University, PUSA, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) and Ayanagar, recorded 'severe' air quality with AQIs of 349, 322, 320, 365, 319, and 339.

    According to SAFAR, the AQI today is in the "very bad" category. It is projected to improve but remain the same for the next two days since transport-level winds are blowing from the east, preventing pollutants from the stubble burning zone from entering. It is further said that local surface winds are low, and the mixing layer height is more significant than one kilometre, resulting in modest ventilation of near-surface pollutants. Surface winds are expected to be strong beginning November 21st, resulting in efficient dispersion and improved air quality. The number of active agricultural fires is 773, and today, their impact on Delhi's PM2.5 levels is insignificant.

    Also Read | Delhi air pollution: Schools, colleges, thermal plants shut; offices asked to do 50% WFH

    On Friday morning, the pollution levels in the National Capital Region were in the "very Poor" category, with Noida and Gurugram recording AQIs of 329 and 309, respectively.

    Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management issued multiple orders to Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night in order to solve the city's and adjacent territories' air pollution problems. Because to the bad air quality in the national capital area, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have been instructed to remain closed till further notice. Institutions that were reopening after being closed due to the Covid-19 epidemic will be forced to transition to an online format of education. As a result, educational institutions will almost definitely begin providing online courses, as they did during the Covid suspension.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Bitcoin scam gets murkier Bengaluru cops hunt for hacker untraceable since getting bail YCB

    Karnataka Bitcoin scam gets murkier; Bengaluru cops hunt for hacker who is untraceable since getting bail

    Rajnath takes a swipe at China at Rezang La, says not India's character to capture's other country's land

    Rajnath takes a swipe at China at Rezang La, says not India's character to capture's other country's land

    Child Pornography CBI unearths WhatsApp group with 5000 members from 100 nations

    Child Pornography: CBI unearths social media groups with 5000 members from 100 nations

    Tamil Nadu rains Chennai Schools colleges to remain shut on Friday gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges in Chennai to remain shut on Friday

    Kerala models death case Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    Kerala models' death case: Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar's 'Yodha' is Sidharth Malhotra, see photo SCJ

    Karan Johar's 'Yodha' is Sidharth Malhotra, see photo

    Happy birthday Badshah: Top 5 songs of the rapper that you must listen SCJ

    Happy birthday Badshah: Top 5 songs of the rapper that you must listen

    Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Here's how 46-years old actress fell for 30-years-old Rohman Shawl (Love-Story) RCB

    Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Here's how 46-years old actress fell for 30-years-old Rohman Shawl (Love-Story)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 2nd T20I Preview: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Can the Men In Blue seal the deal in 2nd T20I or will the Kiwis strike back?

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosting coding contest 'AlgoQueen' for schoolgirls across India

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosting coding contest 'AlgoQueen' for schoolgirls across India

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Video Icon
    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Video Icon
    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon