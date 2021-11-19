Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI still stands in 'very poor' category

With the arrival of winter, there is no reprieve from the national capital's air pollution. According to the most recent estimations from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Delhi's air quality remained 'very bad,' with the AQI reaching 332 on Friday morning. PM10 is still the most dangerous pollution. According to SAFAR estimations updated at 6.30 a.m., various sites in the national capital, including Delhi University, PUSA, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) and Ayanagar, recorded 'severe' air quality with AQIs of 349, 322, 320, 365, 319, and 339.

According to SAFAR, the AQI today is in the "very bad" category. It is projected to improve but remain the same for the next two days since transport-level winds are blowing from the east, preventing pollutants from the stubble burning zone from entering. It is further said that local surface winds are low, and the mixing layer height is more significant than one kilometre, resulting in modest ventilation of near-surface pollutants. Surface winds are expected to be strong beginning November 21st, resulting in efficient dispersion and improved air quality. The number of active agricultural fires is 773, and today, their impact on Delhi's PM2.5 levels is insignificant.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: Schools, colleges, thermal plants shut; offices asked to do 50% WFH

On Friday morning, the pollution levels in the National Capital Region were in the "very Poor" category, with Noida and Gurugram recording AQIs of 329 and 309, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management issued multiple orders to Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night in order to solve the city's and adjacent territories' air pollution problems. Because to the bad air quality in the national capital area, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have been instructed to remain closed till further notice. Institutions that were reopening after being closed due to the Covid-19 epidemic will be forced to transition to an online format of education. As a result, educational institutions will almost definitely begin providing online courses, as they did during the Covid suspension.