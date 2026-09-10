Delhi Traffic Police announced the National Lok Adalat, set for Sept 12, is rescheduled to Oct 10, 2026, due to the BRICS Summit. Other court hearings on summit days are also postponed, and new dates have been provided to the public.

Lok Adalat Rescheduled Amid BRICS Summit

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a public advisory announcing the rescheduling of the National Lok Adalat, originally scheduled for September 12, and provided alternative dates for court hearings across the national capital ahead of the BRICS Summit. Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, updated the schedule and outlined adjustments for court hearings and visits corresponding to the summit days. “LOK ADALAT UPDATE | BRICS SUMMIT 2026. The National Lok Adalat originally scheduled for 12 Sept will now be held on 10 October 2026. Important update for those visiting the court: 11 Sept, Holiday; hearing rescheduled to 3 Oct. 12 Sept, Holiday; hearing rescheduled to 14 Nov. Cases listed for 11–12 Sept rescheduled to 14 Sept. Check the date before heading to the court. Avoid unnecessary trips. Your journey matters. Plan before you move,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote.

Delhi Prepares for High-Profile Summit

The announcement regarding these adjustments comes as the national capital prepares to host the high-profile international BRICS Summit. The national capital has been decked up with posters and illuminated installations as India prepares to host the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the high-profile Summit, which brings together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries representing member states, partner countries, and outreach invitees.

Evolution of the BRICS Alliance

India holds the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition, with proceedings guided by the official theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. The alliance has undergone a transformative evolution since its origin as the BRIC grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which convened its first Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2006 and held its inaugural summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.

The bloc expanded to BRICS following South Africa's admission in 2011, and later underwent a transformative expansion by welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as full members in January 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025. Featuring 11 full member states alongside an expanding array of partner nations, the alliance commands significant global economic and diplomatic influence. (ANI)