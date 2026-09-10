New Delhi is finalising preparations for the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam with elaborate security and traffic plans. Arrangements include 500 CCTV cameras, multi-layered security, and a strict directive for professionalism from the Delhi Police.

The national capital is in the final phase of preparations for the BRICS Summit, with elaborate security and traffic arrangements being put in place ahead of the three-day international event scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13.

Preparations that began several months ago are now clearly visible across the New Delhi district, with BRICS banners and posters put up at several locations. Markets and prominent areas, including Connaught Place and Khan Market, have also seen enhanced lighting during night hours.

Elaborate Security Grid in Place

As part of the security arrangements, authorities have installed around 500 CCTV cameras across the area to ensure continuous surveillance during the summit.

Speaking to ANI, a security official said, "With these arrangements in place, we have covered all roads in the area. If we notice anything suspicious, we can take action within seconds and secure the entire area. If we find anything suspicious, we can easily connect with the people present there."

The official added that around 500 CCTV cameras have been deployed to cover the entire area, with some cameras equipped with number plate recognition technology. "A total of 500 CCTV cameras have been installed to cover the entire area. Some cameras will also read vehicle number plates," the official said.

Security agencies have put in place multi-layered arrangements, including surveillance systems, traffic regulation measures and quick response mechanisms, to ensure the smooth movement of delegates and visitors during the summit.

Police Commissioner Briefs Force on Professional Conduct

The Delhi Police Commissioner chaired the briefing, during which Special Commissioners of Police and venue-in-charge officers presented the salient features and key operational points of security plans for their respective areas.

According to sources, the Delhi Police Commissioner emphasised that the BRICS Summit is being watched closely at the international level and that the conduct and performance of Delhi Police personnel will be under scrutiny.

The Commissioner directed all officers and personnel to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, politeness and courtesy throughout the event, sources said. He stressed the need for every officer to take complete ownership of the event and ensure that all responsibilities are executed effectively, leaving no scope for errors or lapses.

The Commissioner also reminded officers that the event represents the Delhi Police and carries national significance and pride, urging them to ensure that their conduct and performance uphold the reputation and credibility of the department, sources said.

He further said that the Delhi Police had previously conducted several major events in a professional manner and expressed confidence that the force would maintain the same standards during the BRICS Summit.

The Police leadership further emphasised that there should be no opportunity for anyone to point fingers at or criticise the performance of the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police leadership acknowledged the good work carried out so far and expressed confidence that officers and personnel would continue to perform with the same professionalism, discipline and commitment during the summit. (ANI)