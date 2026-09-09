MCD's Leader of House Jai Bhagwan Yadav inspected Ward No 3 Holambi Kalan as part of the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi' campaign, reviewing sanitation and directing officials on cleaning drains, filling potholes, and removing encroachments.

Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Leader of House and Standing Committee member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Wednesday, inspected Ward No 3 Holambi Kalan in the Outer North Zone as part of the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi' campaign and reviewed the ward's sanitation arrangements. During the inspection, he directed officials to ensure the cleaning of drains in Metro Vihar Holambi Kalan. He also administered the cleanliness pledge to the citizens and staff present. According to a press release by the MCD, chairperson of the Outer North Zone Janta Devi, local Councillor Neha Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Outer North Zone Raghavendra Meena, and senior MCD officials were present during the inspection.

Directives for Ward Improvement

Jai Bhagwan Yadav said that the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi' campaign has been launched by the MCD following the call of Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, to make Delhi clean, hygienic and beautiful; the inspection of Holambi Kalan Ward was conducted as part of this initiative. He directed officials to launch a special drive to remove encroachments from the ward and ordered that potholes on the roads be filled immediately. He also instructed officials to carry out tree pruning.

Concerns in Metro Vihar

Jai Bhagwan Yadav expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of community toilets in Metro Vihar. He directed officials to plan for the demolition of dilapidated community toilets and to utilise the vacated space for other purposes. He further instructed officials to remove roadside debris and ordered repairs to the boundary wall of the park located in Metro Vihar.

Participation in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Leader of House Jai Bhagwan Yadav also participated in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed a message about preserving nature.

Jai Bhagwan Yadav stated that nature nurtures us like a mother, and it is our responsibility to care for it. (ANI)