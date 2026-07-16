A content creator has sparked an online debate after questioning why a bottle of Limca was being sold for Rs 50 at a small shop in Manali. While the influencer accused the shopkeeper of overcharging, many social media users defended the sellers, citing higher transport costs and the challenges of running small businesses in hill regions.

A video filmed at a small shop in Himachal Pradesh's Manali has gone viral after a Delhi-based content creator questioned the price of a bottle of Limca. The influencer claimed the same drink costs around Rs 35-40 in Delhi and accused the shopkeepers of charging more than necessary. During the interaction, the influencer repeatedly mentioned having seven lakh followers while asking why the bottle was being sold for Rs 50.

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Shopkeeper explains higher costs

The shopkeeper calmly replied that although the drink may be cheaper in Delhi, bringing goods to hill regions involves extra transport expenses.

She explained that products have to be transported over long distances and that vehicle booking costs add to the overall expense of running a small business in the mountains.

The influencer, however, continued arguing that charging Rs 50 was unfair. When the shopkeeper explained that transportation costs had to be recovered, the discussion continued without either side changing their position.

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Most viewers support local businesses

After the clip spread across social media, many users came out in support of the shopkeepers rather than the influencer.

Several people said operating a business in hill stations is far more expensive than running one in cities because goods have to be transported through difficult terrain. Others felt the influencer was ignoring the realities faced by small business owners while creating content for views.

Some users even joked that the shopkeeper should have charged the influencer extra for lecturing them.

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Others raise questions over MRP

Not everyone agreed with the shopkeepers. A section of social media users pointed out that products carrying a printed Maximum Retail Price (MRP) should not be sold above that amount, regardless of location.

Some argued there is no legal provision allowing additional "hill charges" on packaged products. Others suggested companies should consider region-specific pricing if transport costs are genuinely higher in remote areas.

The discussion also expanded into a broader debate about balancing legal pricing rules with the financial realities of businesses operating in tourist destinations and mountainous regions.

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A wider conversation

While opinions remain divided over the pricing issue, the viral video has highlighted the challenges faced by both consumers and small retailers. Nevertheless, the bigger takeaway was the need to understand the difficulties of running businesses in remote locations.