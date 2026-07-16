The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the beta version of its redesigned website, promising a more streamlined and faster ticket booking experience. Key improvements include the removal of unnecessary captchas, easier seat availability checks across all classes, and a quicker checkout process.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) unveiled the beta version of its redesigned website, promising a more streamlined layout, quicker ticket purchasing, and simpler navigation for travellers. The new website went live at 9 pm on Wednesday, allowing users to explore the updated interface and share feedback before the final version is rolled out.

The beta version can be accessed through the IRCTC website, where a link has also been added on the homepage of the existing portal. Here’s the link: https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/train-search

With the platform processing over 14.5 lakh tickets daily, IRCTC is in charge of one of the biggest online railway ticketing systems in the world at the time of the website revamp. The revamped portal focuses on reducing clutter and simplifying the booking process. IRCTC has introduced four major improvements:

No unnecessary captchas and pop-ups

In order to improve the booking experience, the new website eliminates superfluous captchas, pop-ups, flashing graphics, and distracting features.

Seat availability displayed for all classes

When looking for trains, passengers will now find it easier to monitor seat availability across all travel classes.

Quicker checkout of tickets

There are now fewer steps needed to finish a booking, which speeds up the payment and checkout processes.

Simpler reservations

Passenger information may be saved by users, enabling them to make repeat reservations without having to enter the same data each time.

The Railway Ministry claims that during their conversation with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, students from the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, offered a number of recommendations for enhancing the website's appearance and user experience. The redesigned interface incorporates the comments made by the students who participated in the design feedback process.

The decades-old Passenger Reservation Engine (PRE), which runs railway ticket booking systems, is being updated concurrently with the website makeover. The work is being done in stages since the reservation engine must continue to function during the upgrading process. IRCTC stated that after integrating it with the updated Passenger Reservation Engine, the fully operational new site would be released in the upcoming weeks.

Passengers have been invited to share feedback on the beta version, which will help improve the final website before its wider rollout. IRCTC has launched its new website beta version with faster checkout, easier repeat bookings, visible seat availability and fewe