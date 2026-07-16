A man in Ghaziabad was allegedly shot dead by his own son after refusing to transfer property worth Rs 150 crore. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled the scene with the weapon.

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his father dead in Ghaziabad's Modinagar late Wednesday night following an argument over property. The accused fired four bullets from a pistol before fleeing the spot with the weapon. Four police teams have been formed to arrest him. According to the police, the accused shot his father during a fight over the property while intoxicated.

The deceased, 52-year-old Hariom Chaudhary, lived near the Modinagar police station in Budana village. He was one of the wealthy farmers in the region. Chaudhary had a market on Delhi-Meerut Road and 75 bighas of land in Modinagar, according to the police. It is believed that he is worth around Rs 150 crore. He is survived by his wife Anita and younger son Neeshu.

ACP Modinagar Bhaskar Verma said the elder son, Nikhil, was addicted to alcohol and the father often scolded him for it. He previously received 25 bighas of land and market stalls from Chaudhary. But Nikhil also wanted the remaining land changed to his name.

According to reports, his father declined, telling him that he would squander it all on alcohol and other luxuries. Hariom Chaudhary had supper on Wednesday night with his wife and youngest son, according to the police. The older son arrived home late and drunk. The father chastised him for drinking, which led to an altercation. Nikhil allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot his father during the dispute.

Hariom fell after being struck in the face by a single gunshot. After then, the accused is said to have fired further rounds at his face, chest, and abdomen. The body had four to six bullet marks, according to the police.

It was discovered throughout the inquiry that Nikhil frequently got into arguments with his parents about drinking. He allegedly fired at his younger brother Neeshu during an altercation in 2018 as well. That matter is currently being investigated by police as well.