Karnataka Dy CM G Parameshwara said temple funds will only be used for temple development. To prevent theft and ensure transparency, CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor donation boxes, with a central control room to be established.

Temple Funds for Development Only

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that donations received by temples will be utilised only for temple development and related activities, adding that the funds will not be diverted for any other purpose.

There are nearly 39,000 temples under the State Muzrai Department. Category 'A' temples receive substantial revenue, with devotees making offerings through temple donation boxes. Measures will therefore be taken to install CCTV cameras covering each donation box from four different angles and to monitor them from a central office, the Deputy Chief Minister told the media. A dedicated control room will also be established to bring temples under comprehensive CCTV surveillance. These measures are aimed at preventing the theft of temple donation boxes and curbing irregularities in the management and accounting of temple offerings, he said.

Development of Muzrai Properties

The Muzrai Department owns properties at several prominent pilgrimage destinations outside Karnataka, and steps must be taken to protect these assets. Karnataka owns seven acres of land in Tirupati, where accommodation facilities have already been created for pilgrims from the State. Similar properties belonging to the Muzrai Department are also located in Srisailam, Varanasi and Tuljapur. Measures are being taken to develop lodging facilities and other essential infrastructure for pilgrims at these locations, he said.

Ensuring Transparency and Utilisation of Funds

Category 'A' temples have substantial financial resources. Referring to his recent visit to the Kollur Mookambika Temple, the Deputy Chief Minister said he had reviewed the facilities there and instructed officials to prepare a master plan aimed at improving convenience and infrastructure for pilgrims. "All temples must maintain proper and transparent accounts of the donations they receive. Category 'A' temples together have nearly ₹2,521 crore in fixed deposits. These funds must be utilised for the development of the respective temples. Master plans will be prepared and implemented in the coming days," he said.

He made it clear that temple funds would not be diverted for any other purpose under any circumstances. "The money belonging to a temple will be used for the development of that temple. Only 10% of the funds will be utilised for the development of Category 'C' temples," he said.

State's Response to Drought

Referring to the cloud-seeding operation undertaken in Haveri at private expense, he said officials had been instructed to submit a report on the extent to which it had been beneficial. "At present, suitable rain-bearing clouds are not forming, making cloud seeding difficult. The matter will be examined scientifically before taking any further decision," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said a Central drought assessment team would normally visit the State, but the process should not be delayed. Karnataka has requested the Union Government to relax the existing norms for declaring drought. "Under the present guidelines, drought cannot be declared until August. However, the State cannot afford to wait until then," he said.

Promoting Sports in Karnataka

Speaking about sports, he said, "I am an athlete myself. During high school, I secured first place at the taluk level. I also participated in competitions at the Kanteerava Stadium and secured first place." He said officials had been instructed to revive the Dasara Games in the same manner as they were organised in the past, with competitions in kabaddi, athletics and traditional rural sports.

Karnataka's Role in Tirupati Rituals

Referring to Karnataka's traditional role in the rituals at Tirupati, he said that during the reign of Sri Krishnadevaraya, the Vijayanagara rulers were given the privilege of participating in the first aarti. The privilege was later extended to the Maharajas of Mysuru. After the establishment of the democratic system, a provision was introduced allowing the Chief Minister to participate. The present Chief Minister has now requested that representatives of Karnataka also be allowed to participate, he told the media.

Clarification on Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha

Responding to Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka's remarks on the Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Opposition leader had not properly understood the purpose of the organisation. "The organisation is being formed above caste and party considerations. Differences based on caste and religion must disappear. Such divisions continue to exist in society, and our Government is making efforts to eliminate them. All necessary precautions will be taken while implementing the Bharat Jodo Sangha initiative," he said. (ANI)