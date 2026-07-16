A viral video from Pune has sparked outrage after a cab driver asked three women to let a male friend join their ride midway, claiming he lacked enough CNG to return later. When the women refused, the driver reportedly asked them to book another cab. The incident has triggered widespread concern online over passenger safety and professional conduct

A video from Pune, Maharashtra has gone viral after a cab driver allegedly asked three women passengers to allow his male friend to travel with them during an ongoing ride. The women refused, questioning why they should share a cab they had booked exclusively for themselves. According to the women in the video, the driver claimed he did not have enough CNG to drop them first and then return to pick up his friend. He repeatedly requested them to 'adjust' for just one kilometre.

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Driver tells passengers to book another cab

The women can be heard telling the driver that he should have informed them about the situation before the trip began. They said they had paid for a private cab and should not be expected to travel with an unknown man.

When they continued to refuse, the driver allegedly told them they could simply cancel the trip and book another cab if they were not willing to cooperate. The exchange left the passengers visibly upset, with one of them questioning whether such behaviour was professional.

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Viral clip triggers strong reactions online

The video quickly spread across social media, where many users criticised the driver's conduct. Several people said asking women to share a private cab with a stranger, especially at night, raised serious safety concerns.

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Some users tagged the Pune City Police and major cab aggregators, urging them to identify the driver and take action. Others said passenger safety should never be compromised, regardless of the driver's personal problems or fuel shortage.

Several social media users also argued that if the driver knew he did not have enough CNG, he should not have accepted the booking in the first place.

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Safety concerns dominate discussion

Many online users praised the women for refusing the request and standing their ground. They said passengers paying for a private ride have every right to expect a safe and uninterrupted journey without being asked to accommodate unknown people.

It remains unclear which cab aggregator the driver was associated with. There has also been no official statement from the company or the police regarding the viral video so far.