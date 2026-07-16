A stampede-like situation during the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri reportedly left one person dead due to suspected suffocation and around 100 others injured. Authorities are assessing the situation.

A stampede-like situation during the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri reportedly left one person dead due to suspected suffocation and around 100 others injured. Authorities are assessing the situation. The incident occurred on Bada Danda (Grand Road), where lakhs of pilgrims had gathered to witness the pulling of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Devotees shifted to hospital

According to initial reports, one devotee suffered suffocation during the crowd crush and was rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital. The person was reported to be in critical condition. Several other injured devotees were also taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials are yet to confirm the final number of those injured.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India's largest religious festivals, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad every year. The exact cause of the stampede-like situation has not been officially confirmed. Authorities are assessing the incident, and more details are expected after the investigation.