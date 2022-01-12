  • Facebook
    Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs

    All states and UTs have been directed to coordinate with the private hospitals and assess their infrastructure capacities so that the option can be explored during times of peak. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
    New Delhi: Taking precautionary measures in the wake of spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country and also to arrest the vulnerable situation, the government on Wednesday wrote a letter to all states and UTs government to ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators. 

    The letter dated January 11 undersigned by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked all the state administrations to have adequate buffer stock of medical oxygen for at least 48 hours at all health facilities that provide in-patient care and oxygen therapy. 

    The Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks at health facilities should be sufficiently filled and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured, the letter to states/UTs read. 

    The health secretary also asked them to ensure that all Pressure Swing Adsorption plants are kept fully functional. Besides, also asked to have adequate oxygen cylinders and concentrators. 

    Also read: Lockdown last option, in case situation goes out of hand will be compelled to do so: Karnataka Home Minister

    For higher-level health facilities, the Union government suggested to have life support equipment like ventilators, BiPAP, SpO2 systems and associated consumables in sufficient numbers to deal with any emergency like situation.

    All states and UTs have been directed to coordinate with the private hospitals and assess their infrastructure capacities so that the option can be explored during times of peak. 

    India on Tuesday administered a total of over 85.26 lakh vaccines doses, taking the vaccination coverage at 153.80 crore. 

    Over 60,405 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of the recovered patients stands at 3.47 crore. 

    In the last 24 hours, around 1.95 lakh new cases have been reported and the active caseload stands at 9.55 lakh.

