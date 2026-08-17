The Delhi High Court dismissed a 2011 petition to declare the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation a 'public authority' under the RTI Act. The plea by lawyer Shanmuga Patro, which challenged a 2010 CIC order, was dismissed due to his repeated absence.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a 2011 petition seeking to declare the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) a "public authority" under the Right to Information Act.

Challenge Against CIC Order

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the petition filed by lawyer Shanmuga Patro, noting that he had not appeared before the court on the last several dates. The petition challenged a 2010 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC), which had refused to declare the Foundation a public authority under the RTI Act.

Patro had argued that the Foundation carried out activities affecting the public and should therefore come under the RTI Act. A public authority under the law is required to provide information and follow transparency rules.

Petitioner's Arguments

The petition said the RGF was set up after the death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. It was stated that its formation followed an appeal by the then Vice-President to the public to contribute towards causes associated with Rajiv Gandhi. Its establishment was later announced in the 1991-92 Union Budget.

The petitioner also referred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and National Defence Fund, arguing that these funds had been treated as public authorities under the RTI Act despite not receiving government grants.

The plea further claimed that the RGF had received government benefits, including a plot measuring 9,319.42 square yards and a building on Rajendra Prasad Road in New Delhi, allegedly without paying licence fee or property tax.

Case History and Dismissal

Patro had earlier approached the CIC under Section 18 of the RTI Act, seeking an inquiry into the Foundation's activities. The CIC rejected his request. He then approached the High Court, alleging that the CIC had dealt with the matter in a summary manner and had not provided him with some material submitted by the Foundation. The High Court ultimately dismissed the petition, with the court noting the petitioner's repeated absence from the proceedings. (ANI)